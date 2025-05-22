Rotherham steel industry expert is new guild president

Carl Brown (right) with David Vensel, the Electric Metal Makers’ Guild American President

A ROTHERHAM steel industry expert has become president of the Electric Steelmakers Guild for 2025/26 as the organisation moves into its 70th anniversary year.

Harsco Environmental general manager Carl Brown took on his new role at the Guild’s AGM, which was held in Teesside and was attended by The Electric Metal Makers’ Guild American President David Vensel and past ESMG President Alan Scholes.

Carl has been with Harsco – based at Bradmarsh Way, Rotherham – since 2003, having worked at sites around the country and internationally.

The ESMG was created to promote progress in the manufacture of steel for commercial purposes in electric furnaces and to encourage free discussion and exchange of information of mutual interest and benefit to members.

Its membership includes representatives from Forgemasters, Marcegaglia, Liberty Steel, Celsa Steel, British Steel and Tata Steel, among many others, and represents international leaders in the UK electric arc furnace sector.

Carl, who previously held the role of vice president, said his focus for 2025 will be on the UK steel plants transitioning from integrated steel plants to electric arc furnaces and green steel.

“The year ahead is going to be an important one, especially in light of recent events within the industry,” he said.

“This is a challenging period but one which we aim to navigate successfully and see the domestic steel sector retain its place at the heart of British industry.

“As president of ESMG, I believe that our members can be leaders in the development of a sustainable and environmentally responsible industry.”