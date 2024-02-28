Lauren Housley and Tom Dibb

The songstress – nominated as the best live act at the 2024 Americana awards and winner of the best song award – is heading for Letwell on Friday, March 22, with her talented songwriting partner Thomas Dibb.

Lauren’s love of music started early, with a deep connection to the craft of storytelling and emotive vocal performances. She burst on the scene back in 2015 with the launch of her debut album Sweet Surrender. Legendary Radio 2 DJ Whispering Bob Harris was one of the first big name fans to acclaim the album on national radio.

Further albums have aired on radio stations all over the UK with the pair famously playing alongside Van Morrison at BluesFest at the O2 Arena.