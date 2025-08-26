Rotherham Show returns for two day spectacular at Clifton Park

ROTHERHAM Show is back at Clifton Park for two days – with the council claiming it as the region’s biggest free cultural festival.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take place over the weekend of September 5 and 6, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Entertainment this year will range from live music and outdoor theatre to circus acts, to sports, comedy and fairground rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many highlights are the return of crowd favourites such as the Strongmen competitions, Companion Dog Show, Vintage Vehicle Display, and a host of roaming performers throughout the park.

The Children’s Capital of Culture Area will showcase the incredible talents of Rotherham’s young people, while the Great Bullzini, the UK’s leading high-wire walker, will wow crowds as he takes to the skies above Clifton Park.

The Made in Rotherham Horticultural show makes a welcome return, as does the laugh out loud chuckle tent, featuring comedy performers from across the UK. There’ll even be a hint of nostalgia with the chance to play retro video games from the national video game museum.

And, in a show first, board game fans can take part in Rotherham’s biggest ever game of snakes and ladders thanks to a huge land art commission by Yorkshire artist James Brunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide range of stalls, street food, and local traders will also be on hand, offering everything from handmade crafts to tasty treats.

Don't look down: High wire stunts will take place at Rotherham Show

Organisers say the show is more than just an event - it’s a celebration of the community spirit that makes Rotherham special.

Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, said: “The Rotherham Show is a true celebration of everything that makes our borough so special - its creativity, diversity, and incredible community spirit.

“With something for all ages, from live music and theatre to fun workshops and fantastic food, it’s the perfect way to spend the weekend with family and friends. I’d encourage everyone to come along, soak up the atmosphere, and be part of this amazing free event - you won’t want to miss it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Show is free to attend and welcomes visitors from across the borough and beyond. Gates open at 11am on both days, remaining open until 5pm.

For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/Rotherham-Show