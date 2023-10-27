Rotherham Scout group welcomes donation towards hut repairs
Avant made the gesture to the 46th Rotherham Scout Group, whose base needs a new gas boiler, toilets, boundary fencing and driveway.
The group has more than 50 members aged six to 14.
Scout group leader Jenny Murray said: “We’re very thankful for this donation from Avant Homes, which will help us begin to undertake some of the required repairs at the Scout hut.
“The 46th Rotherham Scout Group plays an important role within the local community and helping encourage young people to live an active, healthy lifestyle, all in the great outdoors.
“Donations like this are vital to ensuring we can maintain our hut and continue to support our members.”
Avant regional sailes manager Caroline Spray said: “We’re committed to supporting good causes within the locality and understand how important of a community asset the 46th Rotherham Scout Group is.”