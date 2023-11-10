Rotherham school children mark Armistice Day
SCHOOL pupils are getting involved with a special activity to reflect on the past as they mark Armistice Day today.
Pupils at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy from early years, Key Stage 1 and 2 will place wreaths around the poppy tree in the school grounds and school councillors will each place a British Legion Red Cross in the ground in the front of the tree.
Principal Richard Pease said: “It is important for our school community to take part in this Act of Remembrance and for our pupils to know about the history of Armistice Day.
“There will also be a performance from a representative from Maltby Brass Band followed by a short silence.”