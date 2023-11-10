SCHOOL pupils are getting involved with a special activity to reflect on the past as they mark Armistice Day today.

Pupils at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy mark Armistice Day

Pupils at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy from early years, Key Stage 1 and 2 will place wreaths around the poppy tree in the school grounds and school councillors will each place a British Legion Red Cross in the ground in the front of the tree.

Principal Richard Pease said: “It is important for our school community to take part in this Act of Remembrance and for our pupils to know about the history of Armistice Day.