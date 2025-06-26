The Armed Forces Day event provided an opportunity to thank those who have fought for our country, as well as those currently serving.
See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in our photo gallery.
All pictures taken by Advertiser photographer, Kerrie Beddows.
1. The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square.
The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
2. The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square.
The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
3. The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square.
The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
4. The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square.
The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.