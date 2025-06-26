The Armed Forces Day Parade made it's way through Rotherham town centre to All Saints Square.placeholder image
Rotherham says thank you on Armed Forces Day

By Richard Fidler
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST
Rotherham came together to say thank you to our Armed Forces community on Saturday June 21 in the town centre.

The Armed Forces Day event provided an opportunity to thank those who have fought for our country, as well as those currently serving.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved one in our photo gallery.

All pictures taken by Advertiser photographer, Kerrie Beddows.

