Rotherham Running Club joins national Let’s Lift the Curfew initiative to empower women runners

By David Beddows
Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Everyone should be able to stride out in safety. Picture courtesy of Let's Lift the Curfewplaceholder image
Everyone should be able to stride out in safety. Picture courtesy of Let's Lift the Curfew
ROTHERHAM Running Club are joining paces and abilities together to storm local streets after dark for a good cause.

They are inviting people of any ability to join them for a run tomorrow in support of the Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, in support of girls being able to run and exercise alone safely.

It is an initiative of the This Girl Can drive.

The run sets off from the Sitwell Arms at Whiston at 6.30pm.

Participants are asked to wear wear bright clothes, lots of lights, glow sticks and an ambition to amplify the need for safer and inclusive exercise times for all, especially for women and girls.

The RRC are reserving tables for a social drink or food afterwards.

A spokeswoman said: “This is an inclusive run, therefore we will all be sticking together and regrouping as appropriate.

"It is definitely not a PB night. Let's run to empower people.”

More at https://share.google/vVDdMqxbca0OK9Fp3

