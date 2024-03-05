Rotherham runner’s marathon challenge as she turns 50
Nadine Allott tackled her second of 2024 at Carsington Water, near Matlock, last weekend and despite just finishing a night shift she ran the undulating off-road course in an excellent time of 4hrs 39mins.
The Rotherham Running Club member has raised more than £6,000 for charities from her 13 marathons to date. Next up is the Great Seaside Marathon in Skegness later this month. The popular runner has also got six ultra marathons to her name.
Nadine started running in 2018 when she took part in the storm-hit Yorkshire Marathon and has the ambition to one day take part in the famous New York Marathon.
In the meantime she will carry on doing what she loves best and does best, being an inspirational marathon running machine – with the challenge to complete six this year.