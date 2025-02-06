ARTISTS IMPRESSION: Rotherham Mainline Station

Travel v.1

A long-awaited new multimillion pound railway station on the mainline in Rotherham is expected to open by 2031, as plans have taken a step forward.

Rotherham Gateway Station, incorporating both Mainline and Tram Train services, will be based at Parkgate, and will reintroduce mainline train services to Rotherham for the first time since the 1980s.

The new station is expected to significantly reduce travel times, with journeys to Leeds becoming 30 minutes faster, 35 minutes faster to York, and 40 minutes faster to Birmingham.

A multi-purpose building will be built as part of the plans, combining station facilities and a business centre, making it a hub for commuters and local businesses.

Improvements to walking and cycling routes will connect the station to Rotherham town centre via Effingham Street, making it easier for people to reach the station on foot or by bike.

The masterplan for the station has now been completed, with a focus on creating a vibrant, well-designed area and using better rail connections to boost local growth.

Agreements have been reached for one of three sites required for the scheme to go ahead, with legal completion expected in March 2025

A feasibility study for a business centre at the site has also been finalised, aiming to increase footfall and encourage active use of the station area.

The Outline Business Case (OBC) for the station is in its final stages, though its submission has been delayed.

It is now anticipated to be submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) this month, and to the Department for Transport (DfT) by May 2025.

To strengthen the business case, Rotherham Council has emphasised the need for a review to incorporate the broader economic benefits of the station, as well as additional informal consultations with railway stakeholders.

An update to RMBC’s improving places select comisison states that the station is expected to open by 2031.