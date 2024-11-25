Rotherham-rooted firm takes coveted prize at regional business awards

Luke Hammill Business of the Year winner - photo by Ryan Browne

A BUSINESSMAN who left school with no qualifications but went on to see his tree and ground maintenance firm branch out into a company with a £3million turnover employing 30 staff has won a major regional industry award.

Founder Luke Hammill saw Parkgate-based Sky High Tree and Ground Maintenance Services Ltd take the coveted title of Business of the Year at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards at Magna Science Adventure Centre, where he was also highly commended in the Businessperson of the Year category.

The glittering evening was hosted by BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia and saw more than 540 guests from across South Yorkshire’s business community come together to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months.

Luke said: “When I set up the business ten years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the company would grow and scale in the way it has done, and I feel very honoured that our efforts have been recognised in this way by the judges.

The awards ceremony- photo by Ryan Browne

“I left school with no formal qualifications at all, and I hope the success I’ve enjoyed since starting my own business goes to show that with the right work ethic and determination, anything is possible.” Sky High Tree and Ground Maintenance Services today works on behalf of housebuilders, local authorities and some of Britain’s largest construction companies, where the company is responsible for developing community green spaces throughout the UK.

The business has also invested significantly in new plant machinery and staff training as well as working closely with armed forces charities to help veterans forge new careers upon returning to civilian life.

Other Rotherham-based winners on the night, sponsored by Barnsley College, included education recruitment specialists Trust Education named as Start-Up of the Year, Equans securing the People Development Award and the Manvers-based Mace Group being crowned best large business.

The President’s Award was also given to Chris MacCormac, chief executive of the Morthyng Group, in recognition of his “transformative work” within the education sector.

Retiring after a distinguished career Chris was also honoured for his nearly 30 years of leadership and dedication towards education and community support.