Fines: Speeding hot-spots revealed

ROADS around Rotherham feature heavily in police statistics for speeding tickets and prosecutions, with locations around the town accounting for eight out the county’s 20 hot-spots since 2021.

In recent months, the situation has been even more pronounced, with sections of the M1 close to the town accounting for seven out of the ten locations were most offences were detected.

Between May and August this year, a section of the M1 northbound carriageway, near Woodall services clocked up the most offences of any location in South Yorkshire. It is covered by temporary TASCAR cameras, used to monitor traffic speeds through roadworks areas.

Other hot-spots for tickets included the motorway around junctions 32 and 33.

Since April 2021, 231,323 motorists have been fined for speeding.

With the standard fixed penalty notice costing offenders £100, in addition to three penalty points on their licence, the tally has the potential to have raked in more than £23m for the exchquer over four years.

In that period, a section of the M1 from junction 32 to 31 - when a variable speed limit was set at 50mph - racked up most fines, with a total of 294 issued from April 2021 to the same month this year.

Third in the hot-spots league table was a section of the M1 near junction 31, southbound, where 254 drivers were fined for exceeding a 60mph variable speed limit.

Another 183 drivers were fined for breaking a 60mph limit between junctions 33 and 32.

Off the motorways, on the A633 at High Street, Rawmarsh, 177 fines were issued, with 90 people found to have abused the speed limit at Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe.

Seventy six tickets were issued for speeding at East Bawtry Road, with 61 fines for breaking the limit at Aughton Road, near Westfield Avenue.

The statistics were supplied by the South Yorkshire Safety Camera organisation and the force’s ticket processing team.

Not all speeding drivers are automatically fined, however, with some offenders given the option of attending a speed awareness course instead.

Although that is more expensive than the fine, it allows drivers to avoid penalty points and is designed to improve their driving behaviour.