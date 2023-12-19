VISITORS to a Rotherham theme park resort are being asked to dig deep for a number of local worthy causes in the run-up to Christmas.

Lucy Hurd, community fundraiser from Roundabout dressed up and fundraising at Gulliver’s Valley with mascot Gully Mouse

Charities are being invited to Gulliver’s Valley on certain days and weekends in December with their bucket collections to try and raise as much money as possible as well as highlight their important work to guests.

The organisations visiting include South Yorkshire’s Roundabout, Ashgate Hospice, The Children’s Hospital Charity, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Paces, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bluebell Wood.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We have a great relationship with lots of local charities across South Yorkshire and we do as much as we can for them throughout the year. “But, as Christmas is really special and these charities often need that extra bit of support at this time of year, we have invited representatives from a wide range of different organisations to come to Gulliver’s Valley to chat to guests, sell merchandise and try and raise as much money as possible.

“We know how generous our customers are so we hope they will support the charities and give what they can to help spread a bit of festive cheer this Christmas.”

One of the first charities to visit was youth homelessness charity Roundabout, which is currently expanding its services in Rotherham with the launch of its new Rapid Rehousing project.