“Dentistry is for the wealthy - it's broken badly.”

STILL IN PAIN: David Creamer, who can't get an NHS dentist. Photo by Dave Poucher.

That's the view of an ex-miner who, having waited for more a year to register with an NHS dentist, has now been told his only option is to go private and pay up to £6,000.

Last year the Advertiser reported on the ordeal facing Greasbrough resident David Creamer (62) who was unable to register with another NHS dentist after discovering his previous practice had closed despite being in pain after his full top dental crown fell out.

Unable to pay privately as he is on benefits due to ill health, the former miner was reduced to taking painkillers and eating a soup-only diet, prompting him to get in touch with Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion “out of despair”.

The MP published a survey of constituents’ experiences of the NHS in Rotherham last year, which found nearly 40 per cent of respondents weren’t registered with a dentist, and half of those found it “impossible”.

Mr Creamer said: “I still haven't managed to get an NHS appointment.

“I had an assessment at a private dentist last Thursday and paid £4O upfront.

“I have been offered treatment for £5,400 - I have no savings.”

The care required could, with the option of finance, cost around £6,000.

“They said try for a loan where you pay £190 back a month for three years but pay the first few repayments up front,” said Mr Creamer.

“But even if I'm accepted for a loan, I've no savings and if I was refused credit then I'm back to square one.”

Mr Creamer sent a copy of his dental assessment report including treatment fees to his MP, asking: “How on earth can I afford over £5,000?”

“Surely now dentistry is for the rich and wealthy only.

“It is worse than ever.

“It's broken badly. “

Ms Champion – who has previously highlighted Mr Creamer's plight with ministers – raised his “awful situation” in parliament on Tuesday this week.

She said: “The Tory government have abandoned NHS dental care.

“I am furious that my constituent has been left to suffer years of pain, surviving on a diet of painkillers and soup after being let down by the over-stretched and under-funded system.

“Worst still, this case is far from unique.

“We all have a right to NHS dental care.

“But the government’s negligence has left fewer and fewer people able actually access the care to which they are entitled.

“The Tories have turned their back on dentistry for far too long.

“Today’s debate saw them hide behind the same old, tired excuses.

“Enough is enough.”

Earlier this month Ms Champion welcomed Labour's newly launched 'dentistry rescue plan for the NHS' – after analysis revealed 12 out of 13 surgeries in Rotherham were not accepting new adult patients.

