Rotherham residents encouraged to nominate a charity
Now in its seventh year, and spearheaded by the Benefact Group, the initiative is set to donate more than £1million to charities up and down the country this year.
The initiative has donated more than £6million to charities in the UK and Ireland since starting in 2019.
Rotherham Hospice was a recent winner for the borough after it scooped £1,000 last December.
Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK.
“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.
“All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.
“Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that, for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”
Residents can make a nomination at www.movementforgood.com.
Winners will be drawn at random, and the initiative will also feature special sector-specific draws, with charities able to secure larger grants of £5,000.
The timetable for the draws is available on the website, with winners announced throughout the year.
Added Mark: The more nominations a charity receives, the greater its chance of being selected – so share the link with your loved ones and get involved.”
