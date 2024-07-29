Jonathan was greeted by St Luke’s staff after walking 13 miles

A ROTHERHAM resident took fundraising for the hospice which looked after his grandparents all in his stride – after he opted for a walk the equivalent in miles of a marathon.

Jonathan Garnett decided to step it up with a fundraising challenge in memory of grandparents Eileen and Alan York who were both supported by St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield in the final two years of their lives.

Alan left the charity a gift in his will in recognition of the care they had received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And grandson Jonathan decided that, instead of simply popping a cheque in the post, he’d deliver the donation by hand – and on foot.

Setting off from his home in Aston, Jonathan walked 13 miles to St Luke’s and 13 miles home again.

Sponsorship from family and friends helped him raise a further £530 to add to Alan’s bequest.

“The St Luke’s nurses provided outstanding palliative care for both my grandma and my grandad in the past two years,” said Jonathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing them both in such a short space of time was heart-breaking for our family, but the support and care provided by St Luke's ensured they were comfortable and well-looked after at all times.”

St Luke’s fundraiser Rebecca Walker said: “We were delighted to welcome Jonathan to St Luke’s after he went to so much effort to get to us.

“It’s just one more example of the imaginative ways in which our friends choose to support us and Jonathan can be assured that the money he raised will ensure that other people can enjoy the same standard of care received by Alan and Eileen.”