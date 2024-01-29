Speeches, readings and songs last Thursday (25) were focused around this year’s theme of the fragility of freedom.

Amongst the guests were the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Rob Taylor; Rabbi Yonosan Golomb from the United Synagogue Sheffield; the Vicar of Rotherham, Rev Phil Batchford; and Cllr Saghir Alam, representing Rotherham Council of Mosques.

Pupils from Eastwood Village Primary School and St Bernard’s High performed songs throughout the event.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “This is always a special event and provided us with an opportunity to reflect and remember the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust and other genocides.

“It was encouraging to see so many residents at the event in Clifton Park. I would like to thank all those who did attend to pay their respects and take part in proceedings.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is a day of remembrance on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

This year’s theme explored how freedom can often be taken for granted, and those who are persecuted can find their basic freedoms revoked.

Find out more about Holocaust Memorial Day on the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust website.

