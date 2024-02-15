Rotherham paramedic takes on 'dynamic role' with Yorkshire Air Ambulance

YAA's Leanne Davis

Leanne Davis is one of five paramedics joining YAA on secondment from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for three years.

Before joining YAA, Leanne spent four years as a paramedic at Doncaster Ambulance Station, having completed her studies at Sheffield Hallam University in 2019.

She said: "I am thrilled to be seconded to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

YAA's Leanne Davis (back) with fellow paramedics Tom Chatwyn, Max Mcquillan, Chris Gibbins and Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus.

“Every day brings a unique set of challenges, and it's incredibly exciting to be flying all over the region as part of this dynamic role.

“I'm eager to deepen my understanding of critical care by working alongside the team of expert doctors and experienced HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services) paramedics at YAA – I am committed to seizing every learning opportunity to enhance my clinical knowledge and skills."

Leanne joins fellow paramedics Tom Chatwyn from Wharfedale, Otley resident Max Mcquillan, Hull native Chris Gibbins and Huddersfield-based Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus.

Paul Holmes, YAA operations manager said: “Their expertise and experience will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide critical care to those in need across Yorkshire.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will all have on our life-saving operations."

YAA has also been nominated for the Charitable Excellence Award in The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024, which Paul added was “a testament to the collective dedication of our entire team.”

Winners will be chosen in a public online vote which is live until April 12, 2024.