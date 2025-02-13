Rotherham on song as youth music festival returns

The Kostanzas - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

VENUES across the borough will be hitting all the right notes as Rotherham’s free youth music festival returns to from February 14- 23.

Acts including The Kostanzas, Alejandro Barnett, Bridie Sutton and Junction 35 feature on the bill of this year's Signals, the large-scale youth music festival which is a collaboration between Children’s Capital of Culture, Rotherham Music Hub, RMBC Events and local young people.

Now in its third year, Signals kicks off tomorrow (February 14) with local artists delivering rap and vocal workshops in schools, while bands, musicians and DJs will pop up and perform, playing music in unexpected places throughout half term week.

A host of free workshops are on offer, including a footwork workshop with pioneering artist RP Boo from Chicago, sharing skills and knowledge with young performers at Nova City on February 19.

The Kostanzas at Forge Island opening - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

The festival will build to a crescendo with the Signals Weekender, when Rotherham town centre will come alive with a new music trail across eight venues on Saturday February 22.

Grimm and Co will be hosting craft and creative writing sessions for children aged six to 12 and Rotherham College will stage yearly talent showcase AMP-UP to provide a platform for the borough’s young bands and artists.

A new interactive immersive art installation will be unveiled at the Catcliffe Cone on February 22 and 23, an audio-visual experience has been created in collaboration with young people from the area exploring the history of the monument .

Festival organiser at Rotherham Music, Liam O’Shea, said: “Signals Festival is all about celebrating, developing and platforming young talent from Rotherham whilst helping to build a new creative community here for children and young people.

Alejandro Barnett - pic by Rotherham College students.

“There will be opportunities for everyone to get involved whilst we turn up the volume on the amazing musical and creative talent we have in the borough.”

Rotherham Council cabinet member for social inclusion and environment Cllr David Sheppard said: “This is a brilliant event for the Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year.

“Designed by young people, for young people, it’s set to be a fun and inspiring event which showcases and celebrates the wealth of musical talent we have in the borough.”

Visit www.rotherhammusic.co.uk for the full line-up of events, dates and times.