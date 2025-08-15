Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust shortlisted for diabetes technology award

Shortlisted: The team behind The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s Pediatric Diabetes project

THE Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s paediatric diabetes project has been shortlisted for an HSJ Award in the Early Intervention and Prevention for Children, Young People and Families category.

The nomination recognises how the Trust is combining diabetes technology and nutritional support to assist children and families from underserved communities in Rotherham.

Helen Dobson, Chief Nurse at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Being shortlisted for this HSJ Award is a wonderful way of recognising our team’s dedication and the difference the paediatric diabetes project makes.

“It highlights our commitment to giving children from underserved communities equal access to life-changing technology, enabling them and their families to manage diabetes with greater confidence.”

The HSJ Awards, now in its 45th year, showcases the most impactful projects, best practice initiatives and transformative innovations shaping the future of NHS care across the UK.

The paediatric diabetes project has helped over 100 children and young people living with Type 1 diabetes in Rotherham. Those under the care of the project are using the most advanced diabetes technology, which helps to manage diabetes by combining nutritional guidance and the use of the closed-loop systems.

Closed-loop systems mimic a healthy pancreas using a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump. By constantly monitoring blood glucose, the system automatically delivers the correct amount of insulin to keep levels in a safe target range.

This helps children and young people significantly improve their blood glucose management and reduces the risk of both low (hypoglycaemia) and high (hyperglycaemia) blood glucose.

One parent, whose child has continued to benefit from the service, said: “The team has been amazing in supporting both me and my child. They have always been a phone call away if we need their help or advice about technical support and with general questions about diabetes."

The next phase of the awards process will involve a presentation to a panel of judges before the main awards ceremony takes place on November 20.