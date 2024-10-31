Julie Ramskill and family

A ROTHERHAM child minder who was told she would never conceive again following cancer treatment is celebrating the 14th birthday of her “miracle baby.”

Julie Ramskill, then a mum of two, spent most of 2008 having chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and carries the faulty BRCA1 gene.

The 50-year-old from Dalton Parva had been aware members of her dad’s family had been treated for breast cancer, including her grandmother who died of the disease.

Due to her family history, Julie chose to have genetic testing in November 2007 and had already decided to have preventative surgery if she tested positive.

But at the start of 2008, while still awaiting the results, Julie found a lump in her breast and was fast tracked by the GP to hospital for tests.

She said: “Being told I had breast cancer and carried the faulty gene was absolutely devastating as my children were so young and I was only 34.”

Then in summer 2009, an MRI scan found a small cancerous lump in her other breast and Julie had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Once she was fully recovered, Julie and husband Patrick agreed she would have her ovaries removed to reduce the risk of cancer returning, but decided, following her ordeal, to delay the surgery date to enjoy a family holiday.

Doctors had told Julie that due to her intensive cancer treatment, she wouldn’t be able to conceive again.

However, she was shocked and delighted to discover she was 16 weeks pregnant with Reece – her “miracle baby.”

Reece was born in 2010 and recently celebrated his 14th birthday, with siblings Ben (23) and Sam (21).

Thirty years ago Cancer Research UK scientists discovered the BRCA genes which helped unlock the knowledge that faults in these genes increase people’s risk of developing certain cancers.

With Julie crediting research with her survival, she is now backing a Cancer Research UK campaign to help fund more big breakthroughs.

She said: “We feel incredibly grateful that thanks to Cancer Research UK so many preventative measures and targeted drugs are now available.

“The size of the prize that has come from investing in BRCA research over the last 30 years is remarkable.

“And most important of all, it has given families like ours hope.

“Advances like this simply wouldn’t be possible without regular monthly donations from the public that keep the charity’s scientists researching month in, month out.”

She added: “Knowledge is power and now I feel the boys and I can look forward to a better and brighter future. Cancer Research UK has helped to change the course of my family’s cancer story, so I’m determined to help raise vital awareness and funds.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire Jane Bullock, said: “Together, we are beating cancer.

“From understanding DNA repair and helping to discover the BRCA genes to developing treatments for faulty BRCA-driven cancers, we’re making huge leaps forward thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

“So, we’re grateful to Julie for helping to highlight the enormous difference a regular income makes to our work.”