Rotherham MP shows support for reproductive rights

SARAH Champion MP showed her support for reproductive rights with a tour of a state-of-the-art clinic in Rotherham.

Ms Champion visited MSI Reproductive Choices UK’s abortion clinic, which opened in August, and provides high-quality, NHS-funded reproductive healthcare services including medical abortion, surgical abortion and vasectomy, as well as post-abortion contraception.

The Labour MP for Rotherham is also Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Sexual and Reproductive Health and supported efforts earlier this year to prevent women from being criminalised for ending their pregnancies.

Ms Champion said: “I’m proud we have such strong sexual and reproductive healthcare services in Rotherham, not only in terms of the core service provision but also emotional and safeguarding support for women.

“With growing attempts to roll back reproductive rights around the world, it is more important than ever that we defend reproductive rights here – and we could start by reforming our Victorian abortion laws.

“One in three women has an abortion in her lifetime.

“The vast majority are carried out by a regulated provider like MSI via the NHS.

“But a small minority do find themselves facing criminal investigation after being suspected of ending their pregnancies outside the law – and these are usually vulnerable women who need support, not threats of jail.”

Caroline Day, MSI deputy named nurse for safeguarding, said: “Our goal in Rotherham is to bring reproductive choice to the local community by creating a safe, welcoming environment where individuals feel cared for and empowered to make the best decisions for themselves.

“I’m incredibly proud to host Sarah at our new clinic.

“Her visit demonstrates abortion care is valued by elected MPs in Parliament.”