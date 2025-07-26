Rotherham MP behind calls for Government action on Palestine

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion was behind the letter calling on the Foreign Secretary to recognise a Palestinian state ahead of a meeting of the United Nations.

She is chair of the International Development Select Committee as well as her Rotherham role and co-ordinated a cross-party letter, calling on the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to recognise a Palestinian state.

That would follow a similar statement from the French Government, and the letter has been signed by 221 MPs from nine political parties.

They make about a third of the country’s total number of MPs.

The UN was due to meet between July 28 and 29, with the letter stating: “We are expectant that the outcome of the conference will be the UK Government outlining when and how it will act on its long-standing commitment on a two-state solution; as well as how it will work with international partners to make this a reality.”

Supporters believe UK recognition would be influential, due to its position on affairs in the region.

The two state solution has had UK support since 1980, with Parliament voting in favour of that in 2012 and again in 2014.

Ms Champion said: “Parliament has backed Palestinian statehood for more than a decade.]”The broad support, from across the House, that my joint letter has received sows clearly the strength of feeling from Parliamentarians in favour of recognising the state of Palestine without delay.

“While recognition alone will not end the suffering in Gaza or the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence in the West Bank, it is an important symbolic step on the path to a two state solution.”