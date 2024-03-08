Head nurse at TRFT Helen Dobson

The NHS Maternity Services Survey 2023 Benchmark Report carried out by the Care Quality Commission found Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust performed better than others across the country in eight categories.

The CQC invited 300 women who gave birth in February 2023 to share their experiences of the care they received while pregnant, in Rotherham Hospital during and after labour, and at home in the weeks following their baby's arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 148 completing the annual survey, the trust also had a higher than average response rate – 50 per cent compared with 41 per cent nationally.

Rotherham scored 'somewhat better' when compared to most other trusts in England in areas including partners being included in labour care, women being treated with respect and dignity, and confidence and trust in staff during labour and birth.

The trust was rated 'better than expected' in areas such as women being included in decision-making during their antenatal care, and being treated with kindness and compassion during labour and birth.

Those surveyed felt midwives and other health professionals gave “active support and encouragement” on feeding their baby, while respondents were also given information on any changes they might experience to their mental health following the birth, as well as their physical recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotherham did not perform 'much better than expected' in any area compared with other trusts, and nor did it rank as 'somewhat worse,' 'much worse, 'or worse than expected.'

Head of midwifery Sarah Petty said the survey results “align with the behaviours and values of the trust.

“Our ethos is to care for people with the compassion, standards and respect that we would expect for ourselves or a loved one.”

Chief nurse Helen Dobson added: “The team have continued to work hard to improve the care women receive, and I am really pleased this is continuing to show through the maternity survey which has seen sustained positive feedback for the past few years.