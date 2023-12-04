Rotherham man jailed for six-and-a-half years for multiple child sex offences

A ROTHERHAM man has been put behind bars after committing multiple sexual offences against a child.

Gary Foster was jailed for six-and-a-half years

Gary Foster (61), formerly of Wingfield, was sentenced last Friday (December 1) at Sheffield Crown Court to six-and-a-half years in prison for five counts of sexual assaults against a child.

Foster was found guilty by a jury after a five-day trial, which began on July 31, 2023 at the same court.

The jury heard how Foster repeatedly assaulted the victim, who was 15 at the time – describing the porn he liked to watch and forcing her to touch his genitals.

The court was also told Foster would comment on the victim's age, asking if she was ready for sex.

Temporary Det Sgt Emma Parsons, the officer in charge of the case, said: “I would like to commend the bravery the victim has shown throughout our investigation.

“She has shown true courage.

“During the sentencing today, the victim shared how the assaults have impacted her life, reflecting that they will not only be stored as memories, but trauma within her body.

“It doesn’t matter how long ago a sexual assault case was – we will always investigate every report thoroughly and diligently.