A ROTHERHAM businessman has been appointed Vice President of the Electric Steelmakers Guild.

Harsco Environmental’s Carl Brown

Harsco Environmental’s Carl Brown has been with the company – based at Bradmarsh Way, Rotherham – since 2003, having worked at sites around the country and internationally, and is now part of the senior leadership team.

Carl has experience working with both metals and minerals, having worked at SteelPhalt, manufacturing ashphalt from steel by-products and working extensively within steel mill services with various integrated and electric steel-making customers.

The Electric Steelmakers Guild was created to promote progress in the manufacture of steel for commercial purposes in electric furnaces and to encourage free discussion and exchange of information of mutual interest and benefit to members.

Its membership includes Forgemasters, Marcegaglia and Tata Steel and represents international leaders in the electric arc furnace sector.

“I am delighted to have been appointed vice president of the guild at this important time for our industry,” said Carl.

“Our focus is the development of green steel techniques and helping the industry to meet its emissions targets.

“Harsco has an innovation heritage that goes back to the earliest efforts in industrial recycling and environmental resource management.

“Where others saw waste and expense, our founders saw opportunity and value and for more than a century we have innovated, positioning us to compete in – and serve – a rapidly changing and globalising steel industry.