Rotherham locations announced as part of police action week on knife crime

Sceptre will be in operation all week

A NUMBER of “hotspot” locations in Rotherham have been announced as part of South Yorkshire Police's involvement in a national week of action to reduce knife crime.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between today (Monday, November 11) and Sunday (November 17), SYP will have a presence across the county as part of the national Sceptre campaign for police forces across the UK to show what they are doing to tackle the issue in local communities.

Locations in Rotherham will include Eastwood Lane in the town centre and the Vape Shack on Church Street, Swinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a number of SYP locations in Barnsley and Sheffield.

SYP will also be in the Dearne Valley at the junction of Warmsworth Road/ Anelay Road, Balby.

Det Supt David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime, said: “Taking part in this week allows us to show our residents that we are dedicated to reducing knife crime on our streets, making South Yorkshire a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

“Unfortunately, we are all too familiar with the devastating effect of knife crime, with families and friends losing loved ones to this awful crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year alone, four people have lost their lives because of homicides involving knives - this is not acceptable.

“Reducing knife crime remains a priority for our force and we will continue to seek to bring offenders to justice.

“Year-round, we have many different enforcement and engagement activities ongoing and this week we will provide a behind the scenes look into what this includes.

“Our officers regularly conduct high-visibility and plain clothed patrols in our most serious violent crime hotspot areas, complete test purchase operations on premises which sell bladed articles, visit local schools and youth groups on engagement and education visits and complete knife arch operations in our night-time economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If you do own a knife, or bladed article, there are many knife amnesty bins located across South Yorkshire which you can dispose of these in a safe and anonymous way.”

The police will be posting content and the latest updates from Sceptre throughout the week on the force's social media and online channels.