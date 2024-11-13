Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

ROTHERHAM has the second most amount of roadworks per mile of road in the country, research by an injury claim firm found.

Analysis of current and planned closures against total mileage found Newcastle to be the most affected.

The city had 94 roadworks projects across its 57 miles of A and M roads in the area. Rotherham was next with 120 sites for its 86 miles.

Completing the top five were Warrington, Tameside, and Sefton, in the claims.co.uk study, while Hull, Gateshead, Leeds, Knowsley, and Blackburn occupy positions six to ten.

Monmouthshire was the area with the least roadworks, followed by Hounslow and Southampton.

A Claims spokesperson said: “By looking at the number of current and future roadworks in relation to the total miles of A and M roads, the study offers valuable insight into areas with significant infrastructure investment.

“Local authorities like Newcastle, Rotherham, Warrington, Tameside, and Sefton show a higher concentration of roadworks, which may be essential for long-term road safety, traffic management, and economic growth. This kind of data is crucial for assessing the impact of roadworks on both daily commuters and regional businesses.”