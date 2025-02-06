Rotherham inspires gritty thriller book for young author

Author Leo Hoyland with his new book The Huntsman: Dawn of Mutiny outside Rotherham Town Hall - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A YOUNG author has had another novel published – which this time draws on the architecture of Rotherham town centre for inspiration.

Leo Hoyland, who writes as LJ Hoyland, self-published the previous book in a series called The Huntsman – which the 20-year-old writer is planning as a pentalogy – last year, titled The Huntsman of Redscope City.

The first in the series of gritty crime novels was an origin story of The Huntsman and centred around the main character Jack, exploring themes of guilt, fear and corruption in the fictional city of Redscope.

Leo, originally from Flanderwell, published the novel on www.lulu.com to positive feedback.

PALS: Leo and Tom

With latest thriller The Huntsman: Dawn of Mutiny, he has taken inspiration from his home town – specifically the Town Hall – with the sequel diving deeper into issues including political intrigue and moral ambiguity.

He said: “The centre of Redscope is called Logham and is the base of the City Hall where the bulk of the novel takes place.

“I took inspiration from Rotherham Town Hall as it has a lot of history and, like in many towns, is the place where people make a lot of decisions that affect citizens, just like the ones in this book.”

The former Wickersley School and Sports College student dedicated his previous book to friend Tom Gurner who died in 2023 after suffering issues with his heart from a young age, citing him as “my closest writing partner and biggest inspiration.”

He has dedicated the latest novel to girlfriend Maddison Schofield who illustrated the book and is set to create the imagery for the rest of the franchise.

“Her artwork is incredible and she really helped push me to get both books out,” said Leo.

“But the last page says 'Always for Tom, my hero.'

“The book was published on December 20 (2024) which would have been Tom's birthday – it was quite poetic and poignant to be published on that day.”

His third book in The Huntsman series is expected in October.

To buy the current and previous novels visit www.lulu.com and search the bookstore page for 'LJ Hoyland'.