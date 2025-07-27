Rotherham house prices soar by double the Yorkshire average

HOUSE prices and rents are increasing faster than the national average in Rotherham, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The average house price in the borough hit £193,000 in May – a 10.9 per cent rise in a year. That’s more than double the increase seen across Yorkshire and the Humber, where average prices rose by 5.1 per cent.

First time buyers are now paying an average of £172,000 to get on the property ladder in Rotherham, up from £156,000 in May 2024. The average price for homes bought with a mortgage has also jumped to £197,000 – an 11.4 per cent annual increase.

Detached properties have seen the sharpest rise in value, up 12.6 per cent over the year. Semi-detached homes now average £189,000, terraced properties £149,000, and flats or maisonettes £107,000.

Rents are also on the rise. The average monthly private rent in Rotherham reached £653 in June 2025, up seven per cent from the previous year. That’s significantly above the 3.5 per cent increase seen regionally and means renters in the borough are facing tighter budgets across the board.

Despite the steep increases, Rotherham still remains relatively affordable compared to much of the UK. The national average house price was £269,000 in May 2025, more than £75,000 higher than in Rotherham. Meanwhile, the average UK rent now sits at £1,344 per month, more than double what renters typically pay in the borough.

The latest data highlights both the growing demand for housing in Rotherham and the pressures facing local residents.