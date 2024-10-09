Rotherham Hospital ranked as one of 'most improved' by healthcare watchdog

Senior nursing colleagues from TRFT Care Group One with Cindy Storer (back, orange top) .

ROTHERHAM NHS Foundation Trust has been ranked as one of the most improved by the healthcare watchdog following a national survey of hospital patients.

The Care Quality Commission’s annual NHS Adult Inpatient Survey asked patients who stayed at least one night in hospital in November 2023 about their experience, including admission, care and treatment on the ward, care by the doctors and nurses, and the help they received when being discharged.

As well as a report of the national findings, the commission has published the results for each of the 131 individual trusts that took part, and a report identifying those that performed better or worse across the survey overall.

The CQC signalled out eight trusts which had “significantly improved” their scores including Rotherham, alongside others such as Salisbury, Royal Berkshire, and Buckinghamshire Healthcare.

TRFT medical director Jo Beahan

Results showed a significant improvement in almost all scores for TRFT, with patients overall scoring their experience as eight out of ten, compared with 7.5 in 2022.

The survey found improvements in areas including cleanliness of the room or ward, the ability of patients to get food outside meal times, patients being asked to give their views on the quality of their care, getting enough to drink, and having enough help and support after discharge.

However, the CQC also identified areas where patient experience scored lower than other trusts, including the length of time on a waiting list, staff discussing the need for additional equipment or home adaptation after discharge, and noise at night on the ward.

TRFT medical director Jo Beahan said: “The results are a testament to our staff giving their very best every day to deliver the best inpatient care, amidst an unprecedented demand for inpatient admissions.

“We’re committed to continually listening to patient feedback and acting on this to enhance our services.”

Deputy chief nurse Cindy Storer said: “We have listened carefully to what patients have told us and worked hard to make improvements in these areas.

“We are really pleased to hear our patients tell us that things are better, while recognising there is still more to do.”

She highlighted recent introductions such as a new Patient Advice and Liaison Service near the main hospital entrance as a point of contact for information and signposting to services, and a safe space to speak to an impartial person about concerns around care and treatment.

The trust is also working in partnership with carers as part of its commitment to the pledges outlined in the new Carer Promise, as well as developing bespoke bereavement support for families who have experienced a loved one receive end of life care.

Interim director of estates and facilities Linda Martin said the trust had “refreshed our national cleaning standards”, built a new wheelchair station near the main entrance of the hospital and bought new wheelchairs.

Patients staying overnight in hospital will be able to purchase drinks, snacks and newspapers from a new mobile trolley service to be introduced later this year, she added.

The CQC survey received feedback from 63,573 patients nationally – a response rate of 41.7 per cent.

The rate for TRFT was 39 per cent, with 448 patients responding.