ROTHERHAM Hospital has received national recognition for patient safety in joint replacement procedures including hip, knee, and ankle thanks to “strong departmental efforts.”

Alex Anderson (consultant orthopaedic surgeon), Elizabeth Jewitt (orthopaedics team leader) and Lynette Jones (theatre stores supervisor)

The hospital, on Moorgate, was named as a National Joint Registry 'Quality Data Provider' after successfully completing a national programme of local data audits.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement procedures to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, but also to support and give performance feedback to orthopaedic clinicians and industry manufacturers.

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall value in joint replacement surgery. The ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’ certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to reward those who meet six registry targets during the audit period 2022/23.

Targets include having a high level of patients consenting for their details to be included in the registry so that they can be more easily contacted in future should the need arise.

The NJR Data Quality Audit ensures that the registry is collecting and reporting on the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations.

Dr Jo Beahan, medical director at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Rotherham Hospital, said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all staff take very seriously.

“We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as an ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’.”

National Joint Registry medical director Tim Wilton, said: “Congratulations to colleagues at Rotherham Hospital.

“The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.