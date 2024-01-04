STAFF at Rotherham Hospital will be stars of the small screen tonight – as an A&E documentary hits TVs.

Rotherham Hospital

Filming for the new series of ‘A&E After Dark’ followed doctors, nurses and other colleagues working night shifts at the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre throughout September and October 2023.

The docu-series, produced by Crackit Productions, will air at 9pm tonight (Thursday, January 4) on 5Star – a sister channel to Channel 5, 5USA and 5Spike – and follows staff at Rotherham as well as some other hospitals.

The series provides an insight into the types of illnesses and injuries staff see on a regular basis, and the challenges as well as celebrating the work done by frontline workers.

Dr Richard Jenkins, chief executive of Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “You never know who is going to need care in our Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, and our hard-working colleagues really have seen it all.

“A&E After Dark showcases the amazing team we have in Rotherham, not just in the UECC, but across the trust, with input from colleagues in radiology, maxillofacial, orthopaedics and intensive care.

“A lot of what happens in an emergency department takes place out of sight of the waiting room. “This series pulls back the curtains to show the care and devotion of our colleagues, and the impact they have on our patients of all ages.”

Episodes will air at 9pm each Thursday and will also be available to stream from the My5 app.

The 60-minute television series first began in 2020.