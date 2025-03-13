Rotherham Hospice is the winner at sun-kissed Kimmy Park Charity Cup game

The Whites team at Millmoor with the Kimmy Park Charity Cup

​MILLMOOR football ground came alive again for a charity match that was a hit with players and fans.

Rotherham United’s old home was blessed by fine weather for the Kimmy Park Charity Cup game on Sunday in aid of Rotherham Hospice.

Around 500 spectators helped raise £6,000 from the fixture, the latest organised by Kimmy Millers.

In opposite dugouts were Millers legends Ronnie Moore for the Whites team and John Breckin for the Reds team.

John Breckin and Ronnie Moore with Carl Luckock at the Kimmy Park Charity Cup match at Millmoor

And it was Ronnie’s side who took the honours, winning 5-0 in the fixture refereed by popular local referee Stephen Bradford.

Also lending their support on the day were ex-Rotherham boss Paul Warne and his coaching colleague and local lad Matt Hamshaw. On the mic was James Bolton from Rotherham United and Rotherham Radio.

“It was a great day and a great turnout,” said long-time Hospice supporter and ambassador ‘Breck’.

“It was a pity my team couldn’t have done a little bit better but the real winners were Rotherham Hospice.”

The Whites and the Reds in action at the Kimmy Park Charity Cup match

Millmoor is getting more use thanks to improvements driven by landlords the Booth family and Ken Booth Jr son of late Millers chairman Ken.

The pitch has been re-done, new toilets and changing facilities introduced and the old offices are being refurbished.

Event supporter Carl Luckock said: "We can’t thank the Booth family enough for staging the game.”