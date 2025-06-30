Rotherham Hospice cricket match makes a welcome return

By Newsdesk
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:54 BST
The Rotherham Hospice cricket match is always popularplaceholder image
The Rotherham Hospice cricket match is always popular
ROTHERHAM United players and staff pull on the whites for a fund-raising cricket match in aid of the town’s Hospice this week.

After a one-year break, the event championed by Rotherham Hospice ambassador John Breckin returns to Wickersley CC, Northfield Lane, on Wednesday.

Gates open at 4pm for a 5.30pm start for the match between a Millers XI and a Wickersley XI for the Hospice Cup.

Entry is by a donation to the hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Long-time Rotherham Hospice supporter John Breckin with fund-raising co-ordinator Jamie Dunworthplaceholder image
Long-time Rotherham Hospice supporter John Breckin with fund-raising co-ordinator Jamie Dunworth

John said: “I'm thrilled to be back for this year's charity cricket match. We missed it last year, so it's great to get stuck in again, and all for a cause that means so much to me.

"The care and support the hospice gives to families in our town is truly amazing and I'm proud we can do our bit to help."

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedMillers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice