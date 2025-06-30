Rotherham Hospice cricket match makes a welcome return

The Rotherham Hospice cricket match is always popular

ROTHERHAM United players and staff pull on the whites for a fund-raising cricket match in aid of the town’s Hospice this week.

After a one-year break, the event championed by Rotherham Hospice ambassador John Breckin returns to Wickersley CC, Northfield Lane, on Wednesday.

Gates open at 4pm for a 5.30pm start for the match between a Millers XI and a Wickersley XI for the Hospice Cup.

Entry is by a donation to the hospice.

Long-time Rotherham Hospice supporter John Breckin with fund-raising co-ordinator Jamie Dunworth

John said: “I'm thrilled to be back for this year's charity cricket match. We missed it last year, so it's great to get stuck in again, and all for a cause that means so much to me.

"The care and support the hospice gives to families in our town is truly amazing and I'm proud we can do our bit to help."