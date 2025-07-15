Rotherham four star hotel is one out of five stars for food safety

Low rating: Hellaby Hall

Hellaby Hall Hotel, the 17th-century manor house and four-star hotel, regards itself as an "exceptional destination" – but its food hygiene is anything but, according to safety inspectors.

They visited the Rotherham establishment, just off the M18, at the end of April and were concerned with what they found.

The hotel, famous throughout the north as a wedding venue, was subsequently handed a one out of five rating.

Inspectors said "Major improvement" was necessary in food safety management.

They called for a "System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety."

The safety officer, working with Rotherham Council, wants to have "confidence that standards will be maintained in future."

The investigation ruled that improvements were necessary in the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage.

Similar upgrades were needed in the cleanliness and condition of facilities at the site.

They pointed to the need for an "appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control."

Last week, the Advertiser approached the Hotel/bed & breakfast/guest house for comment over the inspection which happened on April 28.

They have yet to reply.

The Hall has enjoyed a valued reputation for many years, especially for guests at weddings, proms, themed party nights, baby showers, family gatherings, corporate meetings and other events.

They pride themselves as a venue of "timeless elegance”.

On TripAdvisor, there are more good comments than bad.

Earlier this year, though, there were claims of "awful food… cold coffee" and resistance from staff when asked for clean crockery.

Another spoke of "mould in the gym, sticky floors, cold… jacuzzi didn't work."

In December, a visitor attending a children's Frozen-themed event claimed, "food and management of the hotel left much to be desired. Although the meal offerings were varied, the food itself was underwhelming at best."

A Christmas party attendee said the food was "way below the substandard base level expected of a party event… they took it to a new all-time low!"

Around that time, Jason Hewitt, then general manager at the hotel on Old Hellaby Lane, responded: "Both myself and the entire management team are dedicated to delivering the highest standards of service and quality at the hotel."

He added: "We have received numerous positive comments from other guests, both at the hotel and through online reviews, which contradict your assessment of the food."

That was born out of the positive comments on TripAdvisor, including one from last month which stated "The food was cooked perfectly and very well presented."

Around the same time, a diner said the "Full-English featured the best sausages I have ever had."

Ratings handed out by the local authority are regarded as "a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene at the time of inspection" – and can obviously be improved quickly. Hoteliers are invited to appeal the rating and ask for a re-inspection.

Travel website Kayak gives Hellaby Hall a decent 7.9 out of 10 rating based on 1,603 verified guest reviews, too.

In November, the hotelmanagement-network website reported the hotel had been sold in a deal valued at £8m.

*Only one food outlet was given zero out of five in the publicly-available Food Standards Agency listing, that was the Main Street Convenience, Greasbrough, 13 months ago.