Rotherham foster carer to receive borough’s highest honour after 50 years of service

Honour: Christine Lunn, centre, will be made an Honorary Freewoman of the Borough of Rotherham

AN inspiring Rotherham woman who has fostered more than 250 children over the last five decades is set to receive the borough’s highest civic honour.

Christine Lunn MBE, who began fostering with her late husband Peter in 1975, will be made an Honorary Freewoman of the Borough of Rotherham in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the lives of children and young people.

The proposal will go before Rotherham Council at a meeting on November 5, where councillors are expected to vote on the recommendation. If approved, Mrs Lunn, of North Anston, will officially receive the title at an extraordinary council meeting later this year.

Mrs Lunn, who celebrated her 80th birthday in January, has continued to foster and advocate for children in care, encouraging others to come forward as foster carers. She was awarded an MBE in 2019 for her services to fostering and received the BBC’s Make a Difference Carers Award in 2023.

In April, friends, family, foster children and council staff gathered at Rotherham Town Hall to mark Christine’s remarkable 50 years of fostering. Speaking at the event, her first foster child, Jane, said: “She’s just amazing with what she does. I’m a parent of three and it’s hard work, so to keep on doing what she’s doing at her age – it’s the next level.”

Former social worker Barbara Daughtry, who worked with Christine for many years, described her as “an amazing lady, second to none really”, adding: “You had no doubt whatsoever that the babies I placed with her were going to get the best care.”

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people’s services, who nominated Mrs Lunn for the Freedom of the Borough honour, said:

“Christine is a truly inspiring lady who, along with her late husband, has spent the last 50 years serving our community. The world is simply a much better place because of her.”

The Freedom of the Borough is Rotherham Council’s highest civic award, reserved for individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the community.

If approved, Christine Lunn MBE will join a select group of people who have been granted the honour in recognition of their lasting contribution to the borough.