Rotherham firm's football tournament is a winner for The Royal Marines Charity

A charity football tournament to raise funds for the Royal Marines Charity was organised by local company Roofdec at Dinnington Town FC. Pictured are players, organisers and representatives of the charity. Photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CHARITY football tournament organised by a Rotherham company netted vital funds to help servicemen and women.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hellaby firm Roofdec Ltd held the competition at Dinnington Town Football Club in aid of the RMA – Royal Marines Charity.

The organisation provides education, employment and help to current and former Royal Marines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roofdec is an established supporter and its backing has led it to gaining a Silver Covenant, an award given to employers and organisations that support the armed forces, and the Sir Donald Gosling Sword of Honour.

Company MD Jon Barnes jnr said: “The Royal Marines Charity is close to our hearts because of the outstanding work it does for our servicemen and women. We have worked together for many years.

"Together we provide not only financial support but help with the process and integration of members who leave the Marines into working life.”

Ten teams took part in the football tournament and the winners were Kier Construction.