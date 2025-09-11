Rotherham firm's football tournament is a winner for The Royal Marines Charity
Hellaby firm Roofdec Ltd held the competition at Dinnington Town Football Club in aid of the RMA – Royal Marines Charity.
The organisation provides education, employment and help to current and former Royal Marines.
Roofdec is an established supporter and its backing has led it to gaining a Silver Covenant, an award given to employers and organisations that support the armed forces, and the Sir Donald Gosling Sword of Honour.
Company MD Jon Barnes jnr said: “The Royal Marines Charity is close to our hearts because of the outstanding work it does for our servicemen and women. We have worked together for many years.
"Together we provide not only financial support but help with the process and integration of members who leave the Marines into working life.”
Ten teams took part in the football tournament and the winners were Kier Construction.