Rotherham firm supports work to help struggling families
The Beds for Babies: a Safe Space to Sleep programme has been running for a year, after being established by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.
It has now supported more than 2,700 youngsters, providing beds, cots and other essentials to those who cannot afford to buy them.
Now Mattress Online have stepped in to offer free delivery on items being distributed under the scheme - answering a logistical problem for those behind the scheme.
To date, the initiative has handed out more than 5,500 items - ranging from Moses baskets to beds, bedding bundles and other essentials to families in need.
Mayor Coppard said: “Our Beds for Babies programme means South Yorkshire children under five have a safe place to sleep and I’m delighted to see a South Yorkshire company supporting us in that work.
“One of the key challenges is the delivery of larger and heavier items, so the offer from Mattress Online is really important, meaning we can reach more families in need efficiently and effectively.”
Chief Executive Officer at Mattress Online, Steve Adams, said: “We’re proud to be contributing to such a crucial scheme that is directly improving the lives of children and families here in South Yorkshire.
“Sleep is vital to a child’s health and development and every child deserves a safe place to sleep, so we’re delighted to be playing our part to support the Beds for Babies: a Safe Place to Sleep initiative with free delivery across the region.”