Rotherham firefighters support paramedic trainees in new 999 partnership

The new partnership which sees trainee paramedics train alongside firefighters.

ROTHERHAM is one of a number of fire stations across the region involved in an “incredible” new partnership which sees trainee paramedics train alongside firefighters.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is welcoming paramedic students from Sheffield Hallam University to training drills at stations including Rotherham's Fitzwilliam Road HQ in a bid to expose students to realistic scenarios and build understanding between 999 responders.

Larger scale training exercises have also been set up at fire stations across South Yorkshire to help rehearse responses to incidents where firefighters and paramedics are likely to be present including road traffic collisions, rescues from height and water incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Since establishing this partnership two years ago we’ve held dozens of exercises and the learning for both firefighters and paramedics has been incredible.

“There’s already a great deal of respect between all the emergency services, but anything we can do to help build a better understanding of our respective roles at incidents will ultimately lead to better outcomes for the public we are here to help.”

Paramedic senior lecturer James Stubley said: “Collaboration with emergency service colleagues has allowed our students to gain valuable experience prior to graduating and pursuing their paramedic careers, being better informed of scene safety and capabilities of other services at these more complex incidents.

“This joint working at the early stage of their careers can only lead to more successful joint working and ultimately improved pre-hospital patient care.”