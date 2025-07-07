Rotherham fire: Photos from the Moorgate Road scene

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been on the scene as six fire engines and one aerial ladder are in attendance.

They are expected to be on scene throughout the evening.

Those nearby have been told keep their windows and doors closed due to a large amount of smoke in the area.

The smoke is visible across the town centre and road closures are in place.

1 . Moorgate Road fire Emergency services are at the scene Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Moorgate Road fire Roads are closed in the Moorgate area Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . Moorgate Road fire A ladder is in operation to tackle the blaze Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

4 . Moorgate Road fire Six fire engines are at the scene Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales