Rotherham fire: Photos from the Moorgate Road scene

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been on the scene as six fire engines and one aerial ladder are in attendance.
They are expected to be on scene throughout the evening.
Those nearby have been told keep their windows and doors closed due to a large amount of smoke in the area.
The smoke is visible across the town centre and road closures are in place.
