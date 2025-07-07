Firefighters battle the blazeplaceholder image
Firefighters battle the blaze

Rotherham fire: Photos from the Moorgate Road scene

By Richard Fidler
Published 7th Jul 2025, 20:25 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 20:30 BST
PEOPLE are being advised to avoid the Moorgate Road area near Rotherham town centre as fire fighters tackle a blaze.

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been on the scene as six fire engines and one aerial ladder are in attendance.

They are expected to be on scene throughout the evening.

Those nearby have been told keep their windows and doors closed due to a large amount of smoke in the area.

The smoke is visible across the town centre and road closures are in place.

Emergency services are at the scene

1. Moorgate Road fire

Emergency services are at the scene Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Roads are closed in the Moorgate area

2. Moorgate Road fire

Roads are closed in the Moorgate area Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
A ladder is in operation to tackle the blaze

3. Moorgate Road fire

A ladder is in operation to tackle the blaze Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Six fire engines are at the scene

4. Moorgate Road fire

Six fire engines are at the scene Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Rotherham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice