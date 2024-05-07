Joe Lee of Aston who is running a marathon a month for Sheffield Children's Hospital - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Joe Lee is a third of the way into the ambitious annual challenge in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity – where he previously worked as an operating department practitioner – and has, fittingly, raised just over a third of his £3,000 target.

The 32-year-old from Aston said: “Towards the end of 2023 I decided I wanted to complete a truly challenging mission and undertake a year-long fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having previously run marathons and undertaken obstacle course races, I decided I was going to take on a marathon every month during 2024.

“As a dad to two girls – Ivy (4) and Isla (seven months) – I spend most days juggling training with the busy parenting schedule as well as working full-time as a university lecturer (at Sheffield Hallam).

“Yet I am determined to show my children, and hopefully inspire others, that 'hard work works'.

“We have hit over £1,000 raised so far following the Manchester marathon (in April), where I ran to a course personal best of three hours and 50 minutes so we have just under £2,000 to go – all of which makes a direct contribution to the care of unwell and in need children and a charity close to my heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud to not only fundraise for the trust, but to have worked on the other side – actually using brilliant facilities, equipment and technology that saves lives.”

He added: “The support so far has been incredible – whether it’s high fives on a running course, wishing good luck, or sparing any change to donate, and it’s amazing to have my little ones cheering me on every step of the way, knowing I’m doing this for children just like them.”

Phoebe Powell, TCHC community and events fundraising assistant, said: “It’s so special when we have a supporter take on a challenge who has had first-hand experience of the impact of the charity’s fundraising.

“We’re incredibly proud of Joe and can’t thank him enough.”