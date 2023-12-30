CRIME and anti-social behaviour at a multi-storey car park became so bad that RMBC spent more than £17,000 on external security.

Staff were brought from August to October effectively to work as bouncers at the 220-space facility on Wellgate.

It followed a large amount of complaints about drug-taking in the Rotherham Council-run car park, along with the littering of drug paraphernalia.

The total bill for bringing in the outside help came to £17,244.

Sam Barstow, the council’s assistant director of community safety and streetscene, said: “The safety and security of residents and visitors is of utmost importance to the council.

“The decision to temporarily increase security at Wellgate multi-storey car park followed a number of reported incidents relating to drug-taking, littering of drugs paraphernalia and other acts of antisocial behaviour.

“To facilitate this, the use of external security support was required to prevent unauthorised access to the site.

“As a result, the number of incidents of antisocial behaviour at the car park reduced during this period and we continue to work with police colleagues to find a permanent solution.”

On the added security, one Wellgate trader said: “It hasn’t fixed it. We still see the people, they just change the cars they’re in constantly.”

Another added: “It doesn’t help that they just let anyone open up a business and then sell it on straight away.

“There doesn’t seem to be any ‘normal’ shops opening. It seems to look like Eastwood here now.

“We try our best to work by the rules. I don’t know what more we can do to improve the area.”

Insp John Crapper, of Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of reports of drug use and antisocial behaviour at Wellgate Car Park in Rotherham town centre.

“We understand members of the local community have raised concerns in relation to this and I want to reassure them that our officers have conducted extra patrols in the area to tackle this issue.

“I would urge the public to continue reporting any concerns to their local neighbourhood policing teams or by calling us on 101.”