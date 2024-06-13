Residents who are objecting to the proposed children's home in Dinnington

ROTHERHAM Council says access to a proposed children’s home will be improved enough by removing a grass verge and dropping kerbs.

The authority had initially told residents near the site in Dinnington that the road would need to be widened for a ten-metre stretch.

But when the residents on either side of Walnut Drive refused to sell the slices of land, the council pressed ahead with the proposals anyway, as the Advertiser reported last week (6).

The council said it had taken “further independent advice” but declined to give further details.

Now RMBC has submitted its formal plans for the change of use of a bungalow on the street to be turned into a children’s home for up to two youngsters.

A supporting transport statement, written by The Transportation Consultancy Ltd, says the access point from Nursery Road will be improved by hard-paving the grass verge and dropping kerbs for a distance of 1.8 metres.

The report adds: “The purpose for the widening will be to allow a vehicle exiting Nursery Road to enter Walnut Drive and wait safely off Nursery Road and be able to give way to traffic exiting Walnut Drive whilst waiting safely off the highway.”

Residents maintain that the location is not suitable – and have also been critical of RMBC over how the plans have been progressed.

After the authority changed its mind about the road needing to be widened, it updated residents with Zoom sessions – which were said to be of little use to some of the older residents in the area.

Ward member Cllr Cllr Sophie Dack also raised concerns about “correct processes” not being followed for the planning application.

RMBC’s planning papers say: “There is an overriding need for this type of housing product in the local area and there are unmet housing needs to provide safe and secure homes for vulnerable young people.

“The proposed change of use is for two children only, and would not result in an intensification of vehicular trips compared with a 4-bedroom dwellinghouse.”