Rotherham Council backs short film to help reach more potential foster carers

A scene from the film

A FOSTERING film has been released to encourage more residents to become carers.

Rotherham Council is among more than 100 authorities across England supporting the campaign.

The short film, called Fostering is…Everything, highlights the lifelong bonds created between children and their fostering family.

It follows a surprise 60th birthday party of carer Mike, whose foster kids Will and Zara recount the positive experiences he gave them.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, RMBC cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The story reflects many experiences within our fostering community and shows how our foster carers’ actions can be life-changing for a child or young person.

“We have amazing fostering families in Rotherham who tell us fostering is one of the most rewarding things you can do. This film will help us reach more people in the borough and the surrounding area and encourage them to take that step to become part of this incredibly important community.”

Watch the film and find out more at www.fosteringrotherham.com/everything.