Rotherham community could soon have new bike track

Upgrade: A new bike track could be installed on parish council owned land

PLANS for a new bike track in Dalton have been revealed by the parish council, which came up with the idea after consulting residents.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton Parish Council owns an open space at Magna Lane and has applied for planning permission, which is needed before work can start.

They called in a Sheffield firm called Bike-Track to come up with the proposal, which would feature off-road cycling facilities designed to be suitable for all age-groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the track have been designed around existing contours of the land, with the objective of offering “full skill advancement from beginner to intermediate level”.

Features of the development would include a beginner track, aimed at the smallest of users, on balance bikes and scooters, with the ability to learn control skills.

A further track would allow intermediate and advanced users to enjoy their hobby.

The design follows safety guidelines, according to a planning application, and the application states: “Our detailed design has been created to suit beginner to expert level riders in a progressive nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All obstacles on the track are to be rollable meaning not so confident riders can roll over each obstacle and still carry sufficient speed for the next.

“The nature of the obstacles and angle of the berms will allow more experienced riders to carry further speed and negotiate the obstacles in a number of different ways.

“Each element of the track will be progressive and allow riders to increase their skill level during each visit.”

If approved, a new access track would be installed to reach the tracks.