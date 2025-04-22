Rotherham community could soon have new bike track
Dalton Parish Council owns an open space at Magna Lane and has applied for planning permission, which is needed before work can start.
They called in a Sheffield firm called Bike-Track to come up with the proposal, which would feature off-road cycling facilities designed to be suitable for all age-groups.
Plans for the track have been designed around existing contours of the land, with the objective of offering “full skill advancement from beginner to intermediate level”.
Features of the development would include a beginner track, aimed at the smallest of users, on balance bikes and scooters, with the ability to learn control skills.
A further track would allow intermediate and advanced users to enjoy their hobby.
The design follows safety guidelines, according to a planning application, and the application states: “Our detailed design has been created to suit beginner to expert level riders in a progressive nature.
“All obstacles on the track are to be rollable meaning not so confident riders can roll over each obstacle and still carry sufficient speed for the next.
“The nature of the obstacles and angle of the berms will allow more experienced riders to carry further speed and negotiate the obstacles in a number of different ways.
“Each element of the track will be progressive and allow riders to increase their skill level during each visit.”
If approved, a new access track would be installed to reach the tracks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.