Rotherham care home celebrates 105th birthday of resident with special party
Laureate Court Care Home on Wellgate, part of the Runwood Homes Group, was filled with joy as resident Doreen marked an extraordinary milestone, her 105th birthday surrounded by friends, family, and fellow residents.
The celebration featured live music, delicious refreshments, and, of course, birthday cake.
Special guest The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail attended the festivities, presenting Doreen with a gift, while Doreen also received a card from The King and Queen, a touching recognition of her long and remarkable life.
Sharon Dean, lifestyle co-ordinator at Laureate Court, said: “As Doreen was hitting such a milestone, we couldn’t let this special day pass without a celebration to mark the occasion, surrounded by her loved ones.
“The atmosphere was brimming with love, with guests enjoying music and conversation in honour of this truly special lady. The highlight for Doreen was spending the day with her family and meeting the new Mayor of Rotherham.”