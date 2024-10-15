Some of the current Caremark Rotherham and Sheffield team members

A COMPANY which provides specialist complex care to children, young people and adults with complex health conditions is planning to create up to 40 new jobs in the next six months. in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for its services.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caremark Rotherham and Sheffield is looking to add to its current 100-plus strong team of trained support workers and management team who deliver services across the region.

The team supports clients with complex and clinical health conditions including acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, autism, and learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which has its head office in the Magna Business Centre in Rotherham, was set up in 2016 by managing director Mark McKenning and currently provides around 3,000 hours of care each week to clients.

Mark said: “Our highly trained support workers provide a consistent and bespoke care service enabling our clients with complex care needs in Rotherham and Sheffield to excel and thrive in their own homes, schools, colleges, workplaces, and communities.

“We do this in partnership with our clients and their families and through the excellent relationships we have developed with key workers and professionals, which include local authorities in Sheffield and Rotherham, Sheffield Children's Hospital, and independent case managers.

“It is through these relationships and our focus on achieving the very best outcomes for the people we support that we are getting more enquiries about our services.”

He added: “We want to continue to offer our support services to even more people in the region and as part of any future growth we are seeking to add to our team.”