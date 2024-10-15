Rotherham care firm to create 40 new jobs due to demand for services
Caremark Rotherham and Sheffield is looking to add to its current 100-plus strong team of trained support workers and management team who deliver services across the region.
The team supports clients with complex and clinical health conditions including acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, autism, and learning disabilities.
The company, which has its head office in the Magna Business Centre in Rotherham, was set up in 2016 by managing director Mark McKenning and currently provides around 3,000 hours of care each week to clients.
Mark said: “Our highly trained support workers provide a consistent and bespoke care service enabling our clients with complex care needs in Rotherham and Sheffield to excel and thrive in their own homes, schools, colleges, workplaces, and communities.
“We do this in partnership with our clients and their families and through the excellent relationships we have developed with key workers and professionals, which include local authorities in Sheffield and Rotherham, Sheffield Children's Hospital, and independent case managers.
“It is through these relationships and our focus on achieving the very best outcomes for the people we support that we are getting more enquiries about our services.”
He added: “We want to continue to offer our support services to even more people in the region and as part of any future growth we are seeking to add to our team.”
