Rotherham businesses bask in glittering shortlist glory

BARNSLEY and Rotherham Chamber has revealed the names of 22 businesses from across the borough that have reached the shortlist of its annual glittering ceremony.

The 2025 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards will showcase and celebrate the achievements of South Yorkshire’s local business community – from apprentices and start-up businesses taking the first steps on their business journey to businesses that are going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to giving back to the local community, sustainability and supporting staff and customers.

With 14 different categories up for grabs, as well as one shortlisted business set to receive the prestigious title of Business of the Year, the event, which is sponsored by Barnsley College, is set to be one of entertainment, celebrations and a chance to reflect on achievements made during the past 12 months.

Rotherham-based businesses will be represented in every award category on the evening, with organisations from the town securing four out of five shortlisted places in three categories: Apprenticeship of the Year, Campaign of the Year and Charity of the Year.

For the latter, Crossroads Care, Kiveton Park and Wales Community Development Trust, Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs), and Rotherham Samaritans could be in line to receive a special cash prize to support their work.

Other Rotherham businesses that have made the shortlist include Equans, in three categories including Large Business of the Year, while Balliante, Gala Technology, and Rotherham Hospice were all shortlisted in two categories.

Meanwhile Dr Perdita Mousley from Rotherham Opportunities College is up for Businessperson of the Year Award, Wentworth Woodhouse is nominated for Excellence in Customer Service and FLUX Rotherham is a finalist for Campaign of the Year.

In recognition of their long-standing contribution towards shaping South Yorkshire’s economy, businesses celebrating a significant milestone in 2025 may be eligible to receive a special 'Salute to Business' award, which will be presented during the evening.

The winners will be announced during a glittering ceremony taking place at Magna on November 14 and hosted by SAS veteran and best-selling author Colin MacLachlan.

Carrie Sudbury, chief executive, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: “The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards has firmly established itself as one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the local business calendar, and I’d like to congratulate every business that has reached the shortlist, as well as the businesses that have so generously sponsored the event.

“The standard of entries was exceptionally high, and with a record number of entries, any business that has reached the shortlist should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.”

“I’d also like to thank every business that has entered this year’s awards, and with a number of new awards up for grabs on the night, the event promises to be an incredible evening that not only celebrates and showcases the strength and diversity of our local economy but also offers a unique opportunity for businesses to come together, make new connections and reflect on their own achievements during the past 12 months

For more information, the full shortlist and to book tickets, visit http://www.brawards.co.uk/.