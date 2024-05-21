Rotherham branch of Samaritans to hold open afternoon
THE Rotherham branch of Samaritans is holding an open afternoon for supporters and partners.
The event will be on Thursday, June 27 between 2pm and 4pm at its headquarters at 22 Percy Street which opened over 40 years ago and is the base for the group providing phone and face-to-face emotional non-judgemental support to people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Guests will get the opportunity to meet the team and light refreshments will be provided.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to Rotherham[email protected] by Friday, June 21.
