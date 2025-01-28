Rotherham-born performer takes up creative CEO role

NEW CEO: Rotherham-born Victoria Firth

A ROTHERHAM-born performer, theatre maker, writer and director has been appointed chief executive officer of a South Yorkshire film and creative hub.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Firth brings a wealth of experience in cultural leadership to Showroom Work Station, having led some of the UK’s most renowned arts venues.

She served as CEO of the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield for 12 years, where she transformed the venue into a thriving centre for the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also held key leadership roles as interim director of The Dukes in Lancaster and manager of The Y Theatre in Leicester.

Her career spans extensive work with touring companies, independent creatives, the outdoor arts sector, and local authorities, and she most recently contributed to the arts sector as part of the Arts Council of England.

Originally from Rotherham, Victoria has deep ties to South Yorkshire and is passionate about driving the region’s cultural and creative economy forward.

Victoria said: “I am delighted to be joining the Showroom Work Station and being part of the future of this iconic building and its extraordinary film and media offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an exciting time for screen and digital industries, which contribute so much to the places we live and work and to our economy.

“I look forward to growing the great programmes and festivals already thriving at the venue for the people of Sheffield and beyond.”

The board of trustees at Showroom Work Station said in a statement:

“We look forward to working with Victoria to build on our success and further establish our role as a vital part of Sheffield’s cultural landscape."